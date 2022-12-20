More than 14,000 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across India, according to the Ministry of Education (MoE). The information was given out by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.



"Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has informed that there are 14,461 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts in KVs across the country. KVS has started the process of filling up vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts for which advertisements have been issued recently," she stated, as per a report by PTI.

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules. Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," Devi added.

The data shared by MoE shows the maximum number of vacancies is in Madhya Pradesh (1,277), followed by Tamil Nadu (1,220), Karnataka (1,053) and West Bengal (1,043). On the other hand, Sikkim has the least number of vacant posts in the KVs with 12 vacancies, as per PTI.

It may be noted that earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also announced the process to fill up vacancies in these schools had started. He also mentioned that the annual transfer procedure in KVs for the current academic year has been suspended.