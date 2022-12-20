Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has committed Rs 11 crore to support over 100 schools in Tamil Nadu under the government's Namma School initiative. The company announced this on Tuesday, December 20.

"It is an honour to partner with the Tamil Nadu government to take these activities to fruition and we express our sincere thanks for the opportunity to help the children of government schools in the state and contribute significantly to building a better India," a company spokesperson said in a statement. The funds will be utilised for the betterment of schools, as per a report by PTI.

Government schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu and Vellore stand to benefit. The funds would help develop and build on a range of ongoing activities in the schools including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education through the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme — Engineering Futures.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally rolled out the Namma School initiative on December 19. The scheme aims at developing government schools in the state. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Stalin said efforts were being made to make Tamil Nadu the number one state in providing quality education to students.