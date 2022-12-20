The Jammu and Kashmir government is undertaking a refurbishment of a state-run school in the Rajouri town and is planning on equipping it with "modern amenities".

According to a report by ANI, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, located in the heart of Rajouri town in the Gujjar Mandi areas was established in the 1960s. However, the school has run down to a dilapidated condition, with many classes now being conducted on open grounds.

In a bid to renovate this school, the government has announced that a double-storey building is being constructed and will soon be handed over to the school authorities. ANI reported that the project is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 6.66 crore. The school has also been equipped with a playground now.

Zoab Ahmed Shwal, the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), said the new building is being made under an initiative of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha. "This is a very famous school as many IAS and IPS officers have passed out from here. Under the programme of the L-G, we have received Rs 6.6 crores for making this building and work is ongoing at a good pace," he told ANI.

The school has a strength of more than 800 students who attend from all over the town of Rajouri. Speaking with ANI, one student said, "Many classes take place in the open. We request district administration to hand over the school as soon as possible." "As classes of all sections take place together, it becomes problematic for us. If the building is complete, we will be able to have proper classes," added another student.

Parvinder Gupta, a teacher at the school, said that it is the responsibility of the school administration to provide the students with the necessary facilities. "I also passed out from here. Children from far-flung areas come here to study. So, it is also our responsibility to provide them with modern amenities," he remarked.

Neelam Kumari, another teacher, said the new building will significantly build on the existing facilities for students. "Currently, the students have to study in the open and there are many things to distract them. The new building will help them concentrate on their studies better," she told ANI.