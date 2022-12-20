The Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar shared that the registration and exam dates for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2023 will be announced soon, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Tweeting about this on December 16, the Chairman said, "Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023." Further, he added, "With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, Universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023."

Here's how to apply for CUET-PG 2023:

1. Browse through the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the CUET PG registration link

3. Select the new registration option

4. Fill in your details like name, email address, mobile number and so on

5. Click on register

6. After registering, login with your credentials

7. Fill the application form and upload required documents

8. Submit and pay the fees

9. Download the application for future reference

It may be recalled that a few days back, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam calendar for main entrance tests, namely, CUET UG, NEET and JEE Main.