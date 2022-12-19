The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu is going to set up a transit off-campus at the University of Ladakh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in this regard, was signed between the educational institutes on December 18, Sunday.

The document was signed by IIM-Jammu Director BS Sahay and Ladakh University Vice-Chancellor SK Mehta. Academic cooperation, faculty exchange and joint research will be the areas of focus under this agreement, as per a report by PTI.

"Today is a historic day for IIM-Jammu as the University of Ladakh has agreed to give space on its campus for the opening of the Transit Off-Campus in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh," Sahay said. "The collaboration between both institutes will lead to outcomes in the interest of stakeholders and lead to sustainable growth and development for the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

He added that both institutes were willing to collaborate in various fields and academic development, promotion of entrepreneurship, executive education, skill development, organising joint conferences, short-term education programmes, research as well as boot camps were some of the agendas they would work on.

Mehta spoke along the same lines, noting that the collaboration with IIM-Jammu will help the university to develop competence in many key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programs, long-range planning, development of entrepreneurship, and better exposure for faculty, students, and institutional development, as per PTI.