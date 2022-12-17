The state government of Karnataka has made the decision to cover the children of weavers under the Vidyanidhi scheme, a scholarship programme that lasts until they graduate. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that up to 46,000 children of weavers have been identified for the programme and funds will be released in less than 15 days.

The CM was speaking on Friday, December 16, after the launch of Nekara Sanmana, a Direct Benefit Transfer (DTH) programme in which handloom weavers received grants. The CM emphasised the Vidyanidhi scheme and gave the officials involved 15 days to submit a list of the 46,000 children of weavers and release the funds. "No application will be collected from those children as Vidyanidhi is their right," he said. This is also seen as an attempt by the state government to woo the community ahead of the assembly polls next year, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The Vidhyanidhi scholarship programme, which was initially only available to children of farmers, was later expanded to include members of the fisherman and children of agricultural labourers.

The Nekara Samman programme was established to aid struggling weavers. A sum of Rs 5,000 will be given to weavers directly under this programme by DBT. This amount equals Rs 2343.20 lakh. It used to be Rs 2,000. Chief Minister Bommai said the weaving industry has produced the most jobs. The freedom struggle was actively participated in by weavers, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"They worked day and night to make the people wear Swadeshi cloth during the freedom movement. This industry has grown since 1947 and has earned a special status in the nation. Weaving is an artistic profession and this art has been protected, preserved and continued for many generations," he said. Now they have adopted technology that is paving the way to creativity, he added, stated The New Indian Express report.