The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, December 15, said that the number of girls dropping out of school has reduced since 2014. The Minister credited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the surge in the education sector.

The Union Health Minister, in an interaction with the reporters outside the Parliament, said that the Narendra Modi government is trying to ensure that the country’s need for doctors is fulfilled and children who are aspiring to pursue their education in medicine need not go abroad, as reported by PTI.

The Minister said, “The number of MBBS seats has recorded an increase of 87 per cent. Eight years ago, there were 53,000 seats, which have now grown to 96,000. In the same period, postgraduate medical seats have increased from 31,000 to 63,000, recording a 105 percent increase, he said, adding that medical colleges have also increased from 387 in 2014 to 648 in 2022.”

The Minister added that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being hailed across states and all sections of society and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government ensured that the education of the students in the country was not hampered. “ One can read any book through the Diksha portal by scanning a Quick Response (QR) Code while students from classes 1 to 12 are also being taught through the Swayam Prabha TV channel. Toilets have also played an important role in curbing the dropout rate of girls in schools,” Mandaviya said, as reported by PTI.

He also added that, “In 2.5 lakh schools over 4.5 lakh toilets were built as a result of which the dropout ratio has dipped from 17 percent to 13 percent,” as reported by PTI.