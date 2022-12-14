An MBA student died on Wednesday, December 14, after she jumped from the third floor of a building in South Delhi on Tuesday, December 13. The victim, Twinkle, who is 23-years-old and a resident of Ahmedabad, died from her injuries earlier while undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Saket, New Delhi, said the police. It is suspected that right before the incident, she had an argument with her alleged boyfriend, as per a report by IANS.

"A boy Karan, a resident of Kota, was a classmate of the deceased girl and there were some issues between both of them," said an official. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Chandan Chowdhary said, "At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Mehrauli police station that a girl had jumped from the third floor of a building in the Freedom Fighters Enclave area following which a police team rushed to the spot.”

On reaching the spot, it was found that Twinkle had jumped from the roof. She was taken to Max Hospital where the next morning she died of injuries. Parents of the girl have been informed who are coming from Ahmedabad, added the Deputy Commissioner of Police. The victim Twinkle and two other girls were sharing an apartment on rent in Freedom Fighters Enclave and they were all pursuing MBA in an institute near Batra Hospital, said an official as reported by IANS.