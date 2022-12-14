An advanced education complex will soon come up in Northern Kannur in Kerala. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan sanctioned an advanced education complex in CM's home village in the Northern Kannur district. As per a statement released by CMO (Chief Minister Office) on Wednesday, December 14, the administrative nod has been given for work worth Rs 245 crore in connection with the complex which will be constructed using the fund of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in Pinarayi village, as stated in a report by PTI.

Additionally, the cabinet also gave permission to extend the tenure of 56 fast-track courts in the state. These will be active till 31-03-2023, it added. Moreover, financial aid was given to families of kin in road mishaps.

Earlier, the Kerala Assembly passed the University Laws Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians to the top post. These proceedings led to high drama in the assembly and the opposition, United Democratic Front (UDF), boycotted the House over non-acceptance of the bill. "The University Laws (Amendment) Bill is passed," Speaker AN Shamseer said, as stated in a report by PTI.