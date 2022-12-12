The University Grants Commission released a notice today, December 12, about the revision of the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). The notice stated the UGC has revised the CBCS as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and developed a Curriculum and Credit Framework for undergraduate programmes.

The UGC also shared the curriculum for the undergraduate programmes so that it can be implemented in the Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) under the UGC next academic year. The notice stated, “I am happy to share a copy of the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes for implementation in Higher Educational Institutes. All Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) are requested to take necessary measures to adopt the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate programmes.”

The Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate programmes consist, Anchors to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which, NEP principles have a bearing on the curricular thrusts at different stages of higher education, Transformative initiatives that have a bearing on undergraduate education are covered; curriculum framework, with main features of the new curriculum framework and definitions, eligibility, and duration of the programme is mentioned, outcomes based approach to higher education, the structure of the undergraduate programme, pedagogical approaches, and learning assessment.

The Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes are available on the official UGC website for the reference of students.