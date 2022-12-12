Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is aiming to make Kerala a higher education hub through comprehensive reforms, including infrastructure development and changes in the curriculum and teaching system. He said this on December 10, Saturday while speaking at an event to announce city-based Rajagiri Business School's accreditation by the American professional organisation, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), as stated in a report by The New India Express.

Education and industry have an organic link, said the CM. With regard to the higher education reforms, the government is making efforts to implement the report of the three commissions appointed in connection with higher education reforms, he added. Further, better financial support, quality and human value will be provided for the sector, he said. The academic freedom of universities will be ensured along with utilising advancements in the field of information technology, the CM added.

"Projects including K-Fon (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) are for this purpose. The government has already implemented several development projects in the field of higher education and Rs 117 crore has been allocated for providing scholarships to 1,89,971 students," he said

NAAC grading

The latest grading by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) shows that interventions by the state government had yielded results. The University of Kerala is now among six universities in the country to achieve an 'A' grade.

Besides that, four state institutions have been named among the top 100 universities in the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework. These gains can be extended with further support from the Rajagiri Group of Institutions, Pinarayi added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.