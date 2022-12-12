A complaint has been registered against Orchid International School, BTM Layout in Bengaluru. This was filed by Bengaluru South Zone Block Education Officer (BEO) Pankaja JC for allegedly comprising children's safety by sending pre-primary school students to another building of the same organisation, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. This was done without taking the consent of the children.

Further, the complaint read that the children were being sent to another building in Bilekahalli, which was about two km away from the BTM Layout branch, without the parents' consent. Following this, a few parents filed a complaint on Monday and based on this, the BEO visited the school on Tuesday.

During this visit, he found that there were no teachers in the BTM Layout branch of the school and only nannies were there to take care of the children. Additionally, the reason for shifting the children was not stated clearly, the complaint added. It was also apparently against the rules of the education department to be enrolling children in one school and shifting them to another building for classes.

Course of Action

The school was given time till Friday to furnish an explanation regarding the incident. And it was also instructed to conduct classes in the same school building where the students were initially enrolled.

Responding to this, the school authorities said they were planning to shift the entire pre-primary section to the new building in Bilekahalli. And they cleared the air saying circulars were sent regarding the same but did not consent from parents. The school has decided to teach in both buildings depending on the parents' consent, who can send their children to either building.