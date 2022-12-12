Transgender lecturers in colleges are not a very common sight in India and their working in a government set-up is all the more rarer. However, Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College at Vyasarpadi in Chennai has set an example by recruiting a transwoman as a guest lecturer in the English department. Twenty-nine-year-old N Jency joined the college three months ago, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Though the college administration was hesitant as to how students, who mainly come from underprivileged sections, will behave with Jency and whether they will accept her or not. But Jency has won the hearts of students and teachers with her knowledge and teaching style. Though the appointment is contractual, Jency feels it is the first step towards her dream of becoming a permanent English professor in a government college.

Jency's story

However, the journey so far was not an easy one for Jency. Despite being a gold medalist in MPhil and pursuing PhD, Jency was rejected by over 10 educational institutions in the last year before landing this job. "After seeing my CV, colleges would get impressed and call me for demonstration classes and after seeing me, they would hesitate to appoint me because of my gender identity. It was so heartbreaking. However, I am thankful to Ambedkar college authorities for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent," said Jency.

She further highlighted that there is no dearth of talent among the transgender community, however, due to the stigma attached to the community, many of them don't get the right opportunity and jobs that match their qualification. They are forced to take up petty jobs like begging for survival. "Many trans people are suffering and not able to come out of the closet because of the fear that they would lose their jobs or won't get educational opportunities once they come out in open about their sexual orientation. Because of the same fear, I came out as a transwoman only in 2019 after enrolling in my PhD. There is an urgent need to create awareness about transgenders and create more acceptance for them in society," said Jency.

Speaking about her teaching experience

Sharing her experience in college, Jency said none of the students have ever misbehaved with her. "I do my job with honesty and dedication. If I help my students to learn English better, I teach them properly then why would they misbehave with me? They respect me just like any other male or female teacher in the college," said Jency. Jency feels by working as a teacher she will be able to do her bit in creating an inclusive society for her community, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"I strongly believe in the words that education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. Through education I will try to eradicate gender inequality and stigma related to our community from the young minds," said Jency, who managed the expenses of her gender affirmation surgery by working as an announcer in a radio station.

Principal of Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College, R Sumathi said, "Jency's appointment was solely made on the basis of her qualification and not sympathy. She teaches really well in class." The college, which is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, is taking efforts to create awareness among students about gender equality. After appointing Jency, the college has now decided to set up an Inclusive Club where they will conduct events with an aim to eradicate stigma related to transgenders, disabled and caste discrimination, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.