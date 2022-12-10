Delhi University will give an undergraduate 'honours' degree even to the students who opt for three-year-long courses, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

However, as per the University Grants Commission- UGC norms in a draft, students will get an undergraduate honours degree only after they finish a four-year course. These norms had been mentioned in a draft titled 'Curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes', as stated in a report by PTI.

It is said that this draft is likely to be notified on Monday, December 12. Also, the draft has been prepared in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP). In this regard, Singh said that while DU's new Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) has been implemented from the academic year 2022-23, at least for this academic session the university will follow a system approved by its academic bodies.

"We will allow the student to gain an honours degree after three years as well. We will follow our regulations approved by our academic bodies in August," Singh told PTI.

FYUP implementation

It was in February, the varsity's top decision-making body- the Executive Council (EC) approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022) as formulated by a NEP Cell. The FYUP offers qualifications based on the number of years completed by a student.

A certificate will be given to students for a year, a diploma for two and a choice between a three or four-year honours course. The four-year course includes an additional year of research. Further, it allows multiple entries and exit options.