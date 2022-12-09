Join hands with the government to revive the sports culture in the state, Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hyer urged private educational institutes on Friday, December 9. Presiding over a sports event, the Cabinet minister said the AAP-Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was giving top priority to promoting sports among the youth, as per a PTI report.

Further, he said private institutes must come forward and join hands with the government to ensure budding sportspersons can get better infrastructure and equipment. Additionally, the Punjab government also launched Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme to provide a monthly stipend to medal winners, he added.

In a recently held sports event – 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan', as many as three lakh players participated and the prize money was instantly transferred into their bank accounts, he said. Such efforts would bring positive results in building a sports environment in Punjab, he added. Hyer encouraged sportspersons to work hard to make Punjab the number one state in sports, noted a report by Careers360, NDTV.