Kozhikode Medical College filed a complaint saying a Class XII student had recently attended MBBS class for four days without gaining admission, the officials said. The Kerala police have initiated an investigation into the complaint, as per a report by PTI.

Revealing more details, police said, "It's not a case of submitting false documents or cheating. They said someone attended the class without following proper admission procedures. We are probing from all angles." Sharing more details, college vice-principal K G Sajith Kumar said it came to their notice that one student was attending the class without following the proper admission procedure.

In this regard, Kumar said, "As many students reached late on the first day, all were allowed to sit in the class without verifying the admission card. It seems like the particular student attended the class for four days."

How did they notice?

It was when the student did not attend the classes on the fifth day, the matter reached the eye of the college authorities. Initially, the classes began on November 29 with 245 students. In this regard, Kumar said, "After the allotment, they are given an admission card after collecting their records. This student didn't have the card. But on the first day, all those who reached the college were allowed to sit in the class without verifying the card."

When the attendance register was prepared based on the card, college authorities found discrepancies with the preliminary attendance register in which there were 246 students. Following this, the authorities realised there was one extra student who was there in the classroom for four days, as stated in a report by PTI.