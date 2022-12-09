The Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh said the results of the Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility Test, KARTET 2022 will be released by next week. The results can be accessed by candidates through the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The School Education Minister tweeted on his Twitter profile stating, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared by next weekend. The Karnataka Teacher’s Eligibility Test was conducted on November 6, 2022. The tentative answer key for the examination was released on November 10 and the candidates were given a seven-day window till November 17 to raise objections if any.

The school education department released the final answer key on November 25, 2022. Over 92% of candidates appeared for the KARTET 2022 examination this year. The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) is conducted by the Office of the Commissioner of Public Instruction, Bangalore, Karnataka to determine the eligibility of the candidates who want to teach students from Classes I to VIII in government schools in Karnataka. The KARTET has two papers, Paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach Classes I to V and Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach Classes VI to VIII.