As a part of its digital expansion, Osmania University is planning to launch online courses soon, the varsity announced today on December 8. The Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof D Ravinder launched the new studio facility at the Centre for Digital Education Technology (CDET).

“In addition to telecasting through T-SAT and posting lecture videos on YouTube, we are working on creating online courses, especially for international students," said Ravinder. Further, the new facilities at CDET would come in handy in producing e-content for the online courses, he added. Sharing his view, OU Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana said the technological upgrades would do wonders for the University and its students. Digital technologies were revolutionalising every field and expressed hope that the new facility at CDET would take education to the unreached, said OU Officer on Special Duty Prof B Redya Naik.

Meanwhile, briefing about the studio facility, CDET Director Prof K Stevenson said this is the first-of-its-kind in a university. It was set up with the sole aim of producing digital content for Osmania students as well as for the outside world, he informed.

The outline of the Centre’s activities was presented by CDET Joint director Prof NR Giridhar. Prof G B Reddy, Director, PGRRCDE, hoped to tap the CDET for expanding the resources offered to distance-education students.