A 32-year-old Computer teacher from a school has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl over two years in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said that the accused had lured the girl when she was a Class IX student on the pretext of improving her grades in school.

"The minor started talking to Gupta, who took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her. Whenever the girl protested, he threatened to fail her and warned her of dire consequences," Agarwal said. However, he was arrested following a complaint filed by the victim's parents, as per a report by PTI.

The police informed that the girl only confided in her parents about the assault after she was threatened that she would meet the same fate as Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and dismembered by her live-in partner Aaftab. After the Walkar murder case came into the limelight, the accused threatened the student, telling her that he would also "sever her into pieces", the DCP said.

After the girl finally narrated her ordeal to her parents, they lodged a complaint at the Nand Gram police station on Sunday, December 4. An FIR was registered following this, under Section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Agarwal informed, as per PTI.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh Gupta, who was arrested from his house in Jaitpur village, which falls under the Suraj Pur police station limits in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of the state. "He has confessed to following a similar pattern to allegedly rape other girls as well. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail on Monday (December 5)," Agarwal added.