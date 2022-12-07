Each year, the preliminary, main and interview — all three phases of the Civil Services examination are held to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other positions. From September 16 to September 25, the main examination was held. The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) posted the list of successful candidates' roll numbers on its official website (www.upsc.gov.in) yesterday, December 6, as stated a report by PTI.

The UPSC stated in the statement that the e-summon letters for the candidates' personality tests would be made available in due course and could be downloaded from the Commission's official website. The Commission also stated that no paper summons letters would be issued for the personality tests (interviews). The statement mentioned that the successful candidates' candidacy is the provisional pending determination of their eligibility in all respects, as reported by PTI.

At the time of their personality test (interview), the candidates will be required to present the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims, including age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as the travelling allowance form, it said.

PTI report also stated that, as a result, they are advised to carry the previously stated documents at all times, according to the statement. It also stated that all applicants who passed the personality tests (interviews) must fill out and turn in their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II).

The DAF-II form, which will be available on the Union Public Service Commission website (https://upsconline.nic.in) from December 8 to December 14 until 6.00 pm, must be filled out and submitted only online by all of these candidates; if they fail to do so, their applications will be withdrawn. The Commission will not respond to any correspondence in this regard. Furthermore, it stated that no e-summon letter would be sent to such candidates, stated the PTI report.