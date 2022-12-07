The administration of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh ordered a probe into an incident, wherein, a Class V girl student was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes by a hostel superintendent on suspicion of stealing money, an official informed. The incident happened last week at a government-run hostel for tribal girls in the village of Damjipura. On Tuesday, December 6, the girl's family members complained about it to the office of district collector, Amanveer Singh Bains, stated a report by PTI.

Bains said that after hearing the girl's father's complaint, he had ordered an investigation to determine what course of action should be taken. An official from the tribal affairs department informed that the hostel's female superintendent had been fired.

The girl's father told the reporters that when he went to meet his daughter, a Class V student who was staying at the tribal affairs department's hostel in Damjipura, she had told him about the incident. He claimed that make-up was applied to her daughter to make her appear ghostly and that the superintendent had paraded her around the hostel grounds wearing a garland of shoes after accusing her of stealing Rs 400 that belonged to another girl.

The father claimed that his daughter was not willing to stay in the hostel after the incident. According to Assistant Commissioner Shilpa Jain of the Tribal Affairs Department, the hostel superintendent was fired as a result of the complaint. A probe has been ordered and further action will be taken on the basis of it, Jain said, as reported by PTI.