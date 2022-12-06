The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has announced free EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) coaching for intermediate second-year students in Telangana government junior colleges in January and February of next year. In addition, meritorious students will be given intensive residential summer coaching. Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Intermediate Education, issued a circular in this regard, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad administers the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This state-level examination is required for admission to various professional courses at the state's colleges.

Mittal also stated that the intermediate syllabus would be finished by the end of December. The inter exams are scheduled to take place in March 2023. The summer vacation from April to May 2023 will be used for intensive residential summer coaching for students from government colleges who are interested, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The Commissioner has directed all district intermediate education officers to issue directives to all government junior colleges in the State to identify eligible students for the coaching classes from the Math, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) and Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) groups, as well as others in the Science stream.



A test and then, selection

Mittal has also asked district officers to identify the location and timing of regular coaching classes in January and February 2023, without interfering with regular classes. To select students, a screening test will be administered. For the intensive coaching, 50 girls and 50 boys will be chosen from each district and group. Residential intensive coaching will take place in designated Model Schools, Residential Institutions, and the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) stated The New Indian Express report.

In the first instance, district officers will organise a meeting with faculty and college principals to instruct them to actively participate in the free EAMCET coaching.