Today, December 6, 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window for LOC data corrections for the CBSE Board Exams 2023. The CBSE's official website, cbse.nic.in, is the site where schools that are affiliated with it can make changes.

According to the official notice, schools are only permitted to modify student data online based on school records. Data cannot be changed in any way. Corrections in Math, Hindi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit for Class X are possible. At the time of the exams, no request to switch the subject or to supply question papers from a different subject than what was submitted in the LOC will be taken into consideration.

Schools will need to make the changes using the simple and direct mentioned steps below.

1. Go to cbse.gov.in to access the CBSE's official website

2. Go to the website's link for CBSE Pariksha Sangam and click it

3. Log in to the account, then select the student whose information you want to change

4. Make the necessary changes, then press "Submit"

When corrections are submitted, they are reviewed by the Regional Office concerned. If the correction is found to be in compliance with the rules, it will be accepted; otherwise, it won't be accepted.