Yesterday, December 4, Maram Srikar, a 14-year-old Class VIII student, drowned while cleaning the well on the premises of St Anthony's High School in Mahatmanagar, Thimmapur mandal, Karimnagar district, Telangana. According to Srikar's classmates, hostel warden Naveen assigned four students to clean the well filled with garbage and algae. While three of the students who knew how to swim made it out of the well safely, Srikar drowned because he couldn't swim. When the warden realised Srikar was missing, he called the police, who rushed to the scene and enlisted the help of expert swimmers, stated a report on The New Indian Express.

Following that, disaster management and firefighting personnel joined the rescue effort. The body was recovered from the well a short while later and Srikar's parents were notified. Srikar's family is from Telukunta village in Julapalli mandal, but they have settled in Hyderabad, according to police.

K Shashidhar Reddy, LMD police inspector, told The New Indian Express, “We are waiting for the boy’s parents who are on their way from Hyderabad. Meanwhile, we have detained the warden and will take action based on the complaint.” According to students, this was not the first time the warden had told the students to clean the well. “It’s a regular occurrence. Class X students are regularly told to go down in the well and clean the algae and garbage,” a student told The New Indian Express.