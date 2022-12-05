Tomorrow, December 6, is the last date for raising objections to the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key. The PGCET exam in the state is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), which released the provisional answer key on December 1.

Candidates can visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in. to raise their objections. Only those objections with supporting documents would be considered. After thoroughly considering the objections, KEA will release the final answer key.

Steps to raise objections:



1. Visit either of the official websites mentioned above.

2. Find the Admissions tab and click on it.

3. Click the link which reads "PGCET: MBA, MCA and MTech".

4. Click on the PGCET 2022 answer key link that appears on a new page.

5. Enter the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth and click on the login tab.

6. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

7. Raise the objections to the required questions with supporting documents.

8. Click on submit.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was conducted on November 19 and November 20. On the first day, the exam for admission to MCA courses was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 am, while the exam for the MTech courses was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The MBA exam was held on the second day between 2:30 and 4:30 pm.