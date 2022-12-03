A large number of unemployed youth in Hyderabad staged a protest in front of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy's office on Friday, December 2 demanding the filling up of vacant 44,000 teacher posts in the government sector.

Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee Chairman Neela Venkatesh and Gujja Krishna led the protest, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Addressing the protesters, Rajya Sabha member and National Backward Classes Welfare Association President R Krishnaiah alleged that the state government was diluting the education system by not filling the vacant teacher posts. “Due to the lack of a sufficient number of teachers and appointment of temporary teachers in the schools, it would lead to deterioration of the educational standards in government schools,” Krishnaiah said, reported TNIE.

Regular teachers not recruited

He opposed the concept of part-time teachers, guest teachers, hourly-based teachers, Vidya Volunteers and contract teachers. “Regular teachers should be recruited immediately,” Krishnaiah demanded, pointing out that around seven lakh BEd and DEd as well as pandit trainees and Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) qualified candidates were awaiting jobs. “In the last two years, around six lakh new students joined government schools, but teachers were not recruited,” the MP said, as per the TNIE report.

Vacant posts

Krishnaiah added that 24,000 teacher posts in government schools, 12,000 posts in SC, ST, BC and Minority gurukuls, 4,900 posts in aided schools, 2,000 posts in Adarsh schools and 1,200 teacher posts in KGBV were vacant. Besides, another 4,000 computer teacher posts, 10,000 PETs, 5,000 art, crafts, and drawing teacher posts, 3,000 librarian posts, 4,000 junior assistant posts and 10,000 attendee posts were vacant in government schools, he said.