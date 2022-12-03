In light of Good Governance Month, the Higher Education Department has cracked down on public universities to ensure transparency in their functioning, including starting social media accounts. In a government order issued to universities, the department has given them 10 days to upload and disclose information regarding their functioning onto their respective websites.



They have also been directed to adopt initiatives and practices to promote transparency. According to the order, all universities should be registered with the Academic Bank of Credits by the end of December and must apply to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to start digital courses by March-end, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Instructions to universities

The order has also highlighted instructions for universities to start social media accounts to address grievances. “Each university should open accounts on social media to talk to stakeholders and get details of their grievances, and interact directly with students,” the order stated. As announced earlier, universities must also work towards signing at least five MoUs with industry partners. Five courses with the highest enrolment will undergo mandatory curriculum revision in consultation with these partners to ensure that students are employable, it stated, TNIE reported.



Besides, the order gave a list of details to be uploaded online, including UGC guidelines and norms, full details and records of the university’s current and previous annual budgets, annual audit reports, syndicate, academic council and finance committee meeting reports and agendas, details of immovable properties and heritage property details.



The universities have also been asked to upload financial details, including grants sanctioned, pension funds, monthly income and expenses, corpus funds, HRMS and non-HRMS payments, purchase orders, development work tenders and fines and penalties imposed.