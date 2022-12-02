The Directorate of Education (DOE) in Delhi has declared a holiday for all government schools in the state tomorrow, December 3, 2022, on account of polling preparations for the state's Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections. The elections are scheduled to be held on December 4.



In a circular dated December 2, the Directorate noted that "The heads of schools are also informed that all schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 (second Saturday). The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members and parents."



Meanwhile, the Government School Teachers Association, Delhi (GSTA) requested the release of orders for compensatory leave to perform election duty. They stated in a tweet, "Please release orders for compensatory leave for the performance of election duty as per Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) orders (attached). Incomplete orders like these result in confusion & inconvenience to the staff members working hard." The association also attached a circular from the DOE from 2015 which granted compensatory leave to heads of schools.



The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing a contest between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, the AAP and the Congress, as reported by ANI.