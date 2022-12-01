A student at a private school in Hyderabad, Telangana, was allegedly denied entry into a school for wearing the Ayyappa 'mala'. The incident occurred in the Malakpet area of Hyderabad.

According to a report by ANI, the incident caused outrage, and was condemned by the Akhila Bharatha Deeksha Pracharak Samithi. National Pracharak Karyadarshi of the organisation, Prem Gandhi told ANI, "If anybody tries to stop, we are ready to stage the protest."

Notably, the Mohuns Grammar School, located in Old Malakpet of Hyderabad, has been accused by the Ayyappa Swami Samiti of not allowing a student with the Ayyappa mala. The ornament is worn during a 41-day 'deeksha' from November to January to honour Lord Ayyappa.

Gandhi added, "Private schools belonging to Christian missionaries and other religions across Telangana are behaving tyrannically. They are trying to stop the kids from wearing Ayyappa mala. Today, along with 1000 other Ayyappa Swami devotees, we staged a protest in front of the school to which the school authorities responded and said that they will allow the kids with Ayyappa mala."

Speaking about the incident, the Inspector of Chanderghat Police station, Y Prakash Reddy said, "A student went to school today wearing the Ayyappa mala and Khandwa without slippers, to which, someone from the management pointed out that kids can come without Khandwa also. Around 10 people went to school and spoke to the management, the matter was resolved. It was a misunderstanding", Reddy told ANI.