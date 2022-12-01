Several girl students of CMS College, Kottayam in Kerala cut their hair on campus in support of a college girl and her friend who were attacked on Monday, November 29. The students also formed a human wall in support of the victims.



“Nights are for everyone. We, as human beings, should be able to walk at night without fear. Apart from protesting against such an inhumane attack, we also want to extend our support to the victims. They need support when society is most likely to throw hate comments at them,” said Anjana Catherine Binu, a BA English student who was among those who cut their hair, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



It was around 11pm on Monday that the third-year graduate student and her friend were attacked. They were heading to the district hospital to meet another friend who was admitted there. According to police, a three-member gang passed lewd comments at the girl on seeing her with a boy at a night eatery. When the girl responded, they picked up an argument with her. As the duo left the eatery on a bike, the gang chased them in a car and stopped them at Thirunakkara, as per the TNIE report.



The three attacked the boy first and turned on the girl when she intervened. The assault lasted for nearly 10 minutes before police officers arrived at the spot. Kottayam West police arrested Muhammed Aslam, 29; Anaz Askar, 22; and Shabeer, 32 in connection with the incident. They were produced before the court and remanded, reported TNIE.



The victims, who were hospitalised following the attack, were discharged on Wednesday, November 30. Speaking to TNIE, the girl said she is still in shock. “My body continues to ache. The incident has shocked me and I am struggling to come out of it,” she added.