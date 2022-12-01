A senior government official in Kerala has pointed out technical flaws in the draft bill that aims to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state. The state's cabinet approved the draft bill on Wednesday, November 30.

While examining the specific bill to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, one of the important arguments raised by Agriculture Secretary B Ashok was that the preamble of the draft did not mention the circumstances for bringing in the legislation.

In a detailed note on the file of the bill, he opined that necessary rectifications be made to it. Ashok’s note critical of the bill did not go down well with ministers, reported The New Indian Express. At the cabinet meeting, some of them allegedly said the secretary exceeded his brief.

The meeting decided to formally convey the government’s displeasure to the officer. The draft bill will be tabled in the Assembly session beginning December 5. It proposes replacing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with subject experts as the Chancellor. For this, amendments will have to be made in the Acts of 14 universities — Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Calicut University, Kannur University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Digital University Kerala, Sree Narayanaguru Open University, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, the Kerala University of Health Science and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The draft bill provides for the Chancellor’s removal in case of grave allegations against him. In such cases, the action will be based on an investigation conducted by a former judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

On November 9, the cabinet had cleared an ordinance removing the Governor as Chancellor. It was sent to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, but he returned it, terming it “irrelevant” after the government announced the convening of the assembly session.

Will the Governor sign the bill?

Speaker AN Shamseer on Wednesday, November 30, said he expected the Governor to sign the bills. “People are the king in democracy. The Governor is expected to accord his signature which is his constitutional duty,” he told TNIE, expressing hope that the issue with the Governor is resolved. Seven pieces of legislation previously passed by the government, including the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill and University Laws (Amendment) Bill are pending before the Governor.

Arif Mohammed Khan has been at odds with the state government ever since he sent show-cause notices to the VCs of nine state universities, claiming that their appointment was contrary to the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC).