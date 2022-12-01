MBBS students agitating against the Haryana government's bond policy claim that the meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the evening of November 30 remained inconclusive. As such, they are continuing their protest over the policy across government medical colleges in the state as before.

The students were principally concerned about three aspects of the policy: The huge bond amount of Rs 40 lakh, which they were asked to deposit at the time of admission by initiating a loan; no guarantee of jobs after completion of their MBBS degrees and finally, the long duration of seven years bond period and no clarity about their higher education prospects in the period. The doctors have been demanding that the bond policy be scrapped or suitable changes worked into it.

Policy modifications promised

In a media briefing after yesterday's meeting, CM Khattar informed about the changes in the policy as discussed with the students, in line with their demands. He stated that it was true that the bond amount and period were higher than in other states, but this was done to ensure that students consider serving in government-run healthcare institutions as their first priority.

Khattar informed that the bond amount would now be reduced to Rs 30 lakh and the bond period would be cut down to five years, which would also include three years of postgraduation for students who wished to pursue higher studies. Additionally, students would be guaranteed contractual jobs within a year of completion of their MBBS degrees.

Doctors not convinced

However, the students remain dissatisfied. "A 10 per cent off in the bond amount for women students was also granted, which makes it Rs 27 lakh for them. But still, it is too high. We want it reduced to Rs 10 lakh," said Akash Singh, a protesting MBBS student. "We also don't want a tripartite bond with the bank. The bank should initiate loans only to those who opt to work in private institutions after their degrees," he added.

Akash added that the bond period was also still high and that including the years of postgraduation in the bond period was of no help because not every student pursues higher study. "Moreover, the PG seats in Haryana medical colleges are limited. Forty per cent of them are reserved for HCMS (Haryana Civil Medical Servies), an exam which is very difficult to crack and fifty per cent are reserved for AIQ (All India Quota). Only 10 per cent of seats are left," he said, adding that they wanted the period to be reduced to only one year.

Further, the student said that the job guarantee promised by the CM was also of not much help. "Firstly, they will be contractual jobs. And secondly, the government said that they would be allotted in a year. What will a doctor do for employment in that year? If he goes for a private job, he will have to pay the bond money," Akash pointed out.

It may be noted that yesterday's meeting was the third such discussion of the students with the CM over the bond policy. The previous meetings had also come off inconclusive. The students are continuing their protests once more today. Akash informs that the OPDs have been partially shut, with the Resident Doctors joining in the protests and only the non-resident staff are on duty.

Doctors from four medical colleges in the state are protesting, including Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak; Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal and Shaheed Hasan Khan Medical College (SKHM), Mewat. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also joined the students in their agitation.