The Central government’s move to withhold pre-matric scholarships for minority students studying in Classes I to VIII has come under criticism from the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO).

According to a report by The New Indian Express, AIDSO hit out at the decision accusing the government of unnecessarily targeting minority students. “The government's move has deprived a large number of students of availing the scholarships. Schools are in a deplorable condition already due to a lack of hostel facilities, no proper maintenance, absence of basic amenities and students being left out of many schemes. A large number of poor children cannot afford school fees and drop out,” the organisation claimed.

AIDSO also pointed out that the withholding of the scheme also shows negligence on the part of the government. “Stopping schemes meant for students on one pretext or another exposes the government's negligence towards public education,” said the organisation to TNIE.

The Centre had on Tuesday, November 29, announced that scholarships for minority students would be stopped. It said that students in that age group were entitled to compulsory education, which was the responsibility of the government. “The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, makes it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (Classes I to VIII) to each and every child. Accordingly, only students studying in classes IX and X are covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Likewise from 2022-23, the coverage under the scholarship scheme will also be extended to students of Classes IX and X only,” stated a notice issued by the National Scholarship Porta