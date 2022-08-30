Find out how to check your scores | Pic: EdexLive

The results for the Telangana State Inter Supplementary exams have been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today, August 30. Candidates who appeared for the examination, can check and download their results from the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from August 1 to 10, 2022. The results were declared for the second-year intermediate students so that they can participate in the process of the TS Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Counselling 2022.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Go to the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says – IPE Supplementary Results 2022

3. Enter your login credentials – hall ticket number, date of birth and other personal information

4. Submit the information and your TS Inter Supplementary Results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and save it for future reference