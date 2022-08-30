Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has advocated for sports-integrated learning and highlighted the importance of adopting fitness as a lifelong attitude. The Minister said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is in sync with this and envisages sports as a part of the curriculum.

The Minister said this at a programme held in Delhi to mark the countrywide celebrations of National Sports Day on August 29. Pradhan, along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nishith Pramanik, interacted with athletes and fitness icons as a part of the celebration, as per a report by ANI.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making every effort to popularise sports and nurture sporting talent. "NEP 2020 also envisages sports as a part of the curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning as well as adopting fitness as a lifelong attitude," he said.



"We are in the process of including sports and its various aspects into the school curriculum. We are also rolling out National Credit Framework with due weightage to sports," he said and added that the award of academic credits for sporting activities will act as a catalyst in popularising sports.

The Minister then informed that the Education Ministry has sought inputs from the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry on this. These suggestions could be included in the books on sports and youth-related subjects, he said, as per ANI.

"The time has come to make India a sports hub and a sports superpower, as envisioned by our PM. The results being shown by our athletes at various international competitions as well as the support that is being extended by the government through its various schemes like Khelo India and TOPS for requirements like equipment, diet, training and foreign exposure, is only poised to improve. I believe if we work together, we can make India the sports superpower that it deserves to be," Anurag Thakur said, adding to Pradhan's words.

It was for the first time that National Sports Day was celebrated across the country by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It was a mega sports festival with 26 elite athletes visiting 26 schools across the country, from Jammu to Thiruvananthapuram. The aim was to create awareness among students on the three important aspects: sports, fitness and balanced diet or Santulit Ahar.

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh, boxer Nikhat Zareen, Judoka Tulika Mann, long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, CWG Lawn Bowls gold medal winners Lovely Chaubey and her team, were among some of the athletes who visited the schools. The initiative was taken by the centre for this programme, with the goal of motivating students to keep healthy, stay fit and eat right.

The second edition of the Fit India School Quiz was also launched at this programme. The registration of schools for the second edition starts on September 3 and will remain open till October 15. The total prize money is Rs 3.25 crores. It may be noted that the quiz had received a good response in its first edition, as per ANI.