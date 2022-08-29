A student of the Vemulawada Social Welfare Gurukul Degree College in Rajanna-Sircilla, Telangana fell sick on Sunday, August 28, after a teacher made her stand in the scorching sun for four days as a punishment for missing classes, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Maddela Niharika, a second-year student from Regadimaddikunta of Peddapalli mandal, has been undergoing treatment at the Vemulawada Area Hospital. Her parents expressed anger against the school authorities for the harsh punishment given to the student.

Taking serious cognisance of the issue, district Collector Anuraag Jayanti suspended lecturer D Maheshwari, who taught Commerce. The Collector also recommended higher officials of the Education Department initiate action against principal Matangi Kalyani.

Class V student dies of viral fever

A girl student died due to negligence of hostel management in Telangana Social Welfare Gurukula Girls School in Sirpur (t) Mandal in Kumrambheem Asifabad District, Telangana. A Class V student from Buyaram village in Vemanapalli mandal, was suffering from viral fever for a week which became serious and she died while undergoing treatment at Karimnagar hospital, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The student's parents alleged that she was suffering from viral fever and the management informed them about it only after her condition got serious and she was shifted to Karimnagar hospital for treatment, where she died.

The student union leaders alleged that this is a government murder, poor students are dying in Telangana state every day.