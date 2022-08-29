Final approval has come its way for the establishment of Kodagu University in the district in Karnataka, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University (KJKU) will take shape in Kushalnagar and Rs 10 crore funds have been sanctioned for the same.

"Having a university of its own was a long-pending dream of the residents. The final approval has been received from the state. This is a Rs 10 crore project and the existing Jnana Kaveri PG Center at Chikka Aluvara in Kushalnagar will be developed as the university," confirmed Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan. He explained that the state will soon appoint an in-charge special officer and the university will function on a trial basis for nearly two years under the aegis of Mangalore University.

"Following this, Vice-Chancellor and other posts will be appointed separately to the university," he confirmed.

The cabinet approved the establishment of eight new universities in the state and the Kodagu Jnana Kaveri Vishwa University will comprise 22 colleges. Sources confirmed that among the 22, five are government colleges and 17 are private colleges.

"Currently, the Jnana Kaveri PG Center is offering various courses including MSc, MCom, Micro Biology, MA in English, Kannada and other subjects. The college also offers a special MSc in Yoga and environmental studies. PhD courses are also extended by the college," confirmed Dr Chandrashekaraiah KS, Director of the institution. He confirmed that 450 students are pursuing various courses currently and the establishment of KJKU will attract more admissions in the near future.