On the eve of the year-long Silver Jubilee celebrations, an alumni meet was organised at GIET University, Gunupur by its association today, August 29. On this occasion, the faculty members, old students and current students graced the event.

This memorable programme’s opening ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Jagadish Panda, Director General of the University. He explained about the success path of the journey of the alumni and suggested keeping themselves in high regard at their workplace.

The welcome address was delivered by AB Srinivasa Rao, Dean School of Engineering and Technology. Dr NV Jagannadha Rao, Registrar, highlighted the journey of the university since its inception. Dr M Jagadisha, Dean, School of Management Studies, spoke about the importance and necessity of the alumni meet and their involvement in the improvement of their alma mater.

During this programme, various heads of departments, faculty and students interacted with alumni about various avenues regarding industry-academia collaboration. Sarita Rani Sathapaty, Alumni officer, and alumni association team members organised the event. Alumni Association Convener, Dr Kali Charan Rath proposed a vote of thanks.

This occasion concluded with the distribution of mementoes followed by sports and fun games along with cultural events.