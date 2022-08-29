The admit cards for the Common Universities Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) Phase I exams have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase I exam of CUET PG 2022 will be conducted from September 1 to September 3. “On the first three days, 1.71 lakhs have registered for CUET-PG,” said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet. Admit cards for the second phase of the exams which will be held from September 4 to September 11 will be available later, he said.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their admit cards:

1. Log on to the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage of the website click on the link which says “Admit Card – Phase 1 of CUET PG 2022”

3. Enter your credentials – application number, date of birth and other personal information

4. Submit the credentials and your CUET PG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in two shifts – Shift I will be from 10 am to 12 noon and Shift II will be from 3 pm to 5 pm through a Computer Based Test (CBT).