DAV Unit-VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, celebrated its 52nd Foundation Day with pomp and show on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The eventful day started with the Holy Havan and the warm wishes of Chairman Bijay Kumar Patnaik and Manager Dr DN Mishra congratulating the staff, students and parents. The whole campus of the school shimmed with flying colours of the welcome musical rendition, dance amalgam and aesthetic asanas.

The chief guest of the occasion Abasar Beuria, former Indian Ambassador greeted the entire fraternity and appealed to students to make the institution proud by blending modernity and spirituality in their endeavours ahead. It was followed by the release of the annual result tabloid ONYX.

The school felicitated chief guest Beuria, Padma Bhusan Ramakanta Rath, former alumni Biswa Bisruta Tripathy, IAS, Amrit Anwesh, CAT State Topper. Chairman of DAV Schools, Bhubaneswar, Madan Mohan Panda, Sarat Chandra Mishra, Sri Arun Kumar Rath, Regional Director, Dr K C Satpathy, Vishwanath Singh Jadon, AG, Principals of sister concerned, teachers and parents accoladed the DAV Unit-VIII Parivaar on this event and wished to touch the zenith of success.

Ipsita Das, Principal of the school accorded the expression of gratitude.