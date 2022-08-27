The National Testing Agency (NTA) is "targeting" to declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 within ten days of the last examination date, shared Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof M Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET UG 2022 exams began on July 15. Because exams were cancelled at multiple centres earlier, the final phase had to be scheduled. "We are targeting to announce the CUET-UG results within 10 days of the last exam," Kumar told The New Indian Express when asked when the results of the debut CUET-UG will be announced. He also informed that the exams held on August 24 and 25 "went off well" on both days.

According to officials, the NTA is expected to declare the CUET UG 2022 results online in the form of scorecards. Candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecard from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — once it is released.

The CUET UG exam was earlier slated to end on August 20. However, repeated technical glitches, and administrative and logistical problems, especially during the second phase of the exam, led to many cancellations. The exam is being conducted at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.