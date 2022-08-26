Published: 26th August 2022
UGC declares 21 universities across India as “fake”. Find the full list here
According to the list, Delhi has the most number of these fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, August 25, declared 21 “self-styled” and “unrecognised” institutions as fake and not empowered to confer any degree.
In its public notice, the UGC stated that, “The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.”
Here is the full list:
Delhi
1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS)
2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj
3. United Nations University
4. Vocational University
5. ADR-Centric Juridical University
6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment
8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Karnataka
9. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak Belgaum
Kerala
10. St John's University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
West Bengal
12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine Kolkata
13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh
14. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad
15. National University of Electro complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
16. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh
17. bhartiya shiksha parishad, Lucknow
Odisha
18. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
19. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Mayurbhanj
Puducherry
20. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Andhra Pradesh
21. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur