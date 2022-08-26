The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, August 25, declared 21 “self-styled” and “unrecognised” institutions as fake and not empowered to confer any degree.

In its public notice, the UGC stated that, “The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.”

According to the list, Delhi has the most number of these fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the full list:

Delhi

1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS)

2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj

3. United Nations University

4. Vocational University

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University

6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

9. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak Belgaum

Kerala

10. St John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal

12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine Kolkata

13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh

14. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

15. National University of Electro complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

16. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh

17. bhartiya shiksha parishad, Lucknow

Odisha

18. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

19. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Mayurbhanj

Puducherry

20. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh

21. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur