Karnataka is prepping to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 under the early childhood education component for those aged above three years. It intends to do this by November, as stated in a report by PTI.



In the first phase of the implementation of NEP, it would be rolled out in 20,000 anganwadis/schools.



BC Nagesh, School Education and Literacy Minister and Halappa Achar, Women and Child Development Minister informed this via a joint press conference on Thursday, August 25.



Stating that the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) from the Union Education Ministry is expected in September, Nagesh said after that, the State's curriculum framework would be finalised in October, and expert teams were already working on it, "and if things go as planned we will do it by November in about 20,000 anganwadis/schools."



Once the State's curriculum framework is finalised, training would be given to anganwadi workers based on it, he said.



The NEP would be implemented by the School Education and Literacy Department in partnership with the Department of Women & Child Development (DWCD).



There are 66,361 anganwadi centres in the State, Achar said.



Among the anganwadi workers, 732 are postgraduates, 6,017 are graduates, 14,303 have completed pre-university education and 40,786 have completed SSLC (Class X).



There may be some constraints with respect to anganwadi workers with SSLC as their qualification, but efforts to train them would be made, he said.



"Hence in the first phase, 20,000 anganwadis, where there are workers with PG, graduate or PUC as qualification, have been chosen," he said.



About 14,000 anganwadi teachers have been trained by the Tata Foundation in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, the Ministers said, adding that based on the qualification of the anganwadi workers it is intended to provide different types of training.