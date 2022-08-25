Sona College of Technology in Salem, Tamil Nadu, is organising a webinar tomorrow, August 26, in association with EdexLive, the education-related news portal of The New Indian Express on the topic “Engineered to Succeed: Career Opportunities in Engineering" at 5:30 pm.

With the never-ending demand for Engineering courses, this webinar will throw light on the different career opportunities within the field that interested students can pursue. The session will also be moderated by an illustrious panel of speakers who have knowledge and experience in the engineering background.

Meet our speakers

Chocko Valliappa, Vice-Chairman of Sona College of Technology, who is part of the speakers panel, has vast experience in developing and exploring technologies throughout his stint at the Sona Group. Dr Subrahmanya Sastry, the Director of AEC Services and VEE Technologies, has handled multiple roles and responsibilities and executed several large scale projects in the services industry.

Lakshmi Toshniwal, the third speaker, is the Head of Human Resources at Titan Engineering and Automation and has vast experience as a business leader with over 24 years of experience in the field of sales and operations.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://www.newindianexpress. com/webinar/