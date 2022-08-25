Find out how to check your scores | Pic: EdexLive

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared its results for the CS Professional and Executive Examination today, August 25. Students can check and download the scorecard from the official website icsi.edu.

According to the official website, the All India Rank (AIR) I in the Executive programme has been bagged by Lakshay Chawla. Sonia Boob was ranked second A Sreekanth has been ranked third.

On the other hand, for the Professional programme, Nikita Rameshbhai has topped the exams this year. The second rank was earned by Girishakar D Marur and the third rank was earned by Harsh Dev Chaudhry.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official website: icsi.edu

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says CS Executive Result/Professional link

3. Enter your login credentials: User ID and password

4. The CS Executive and Professional exam results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and save it for future use

The homepage also displays the merit list for both the programmes and the top rankers of the examinations.