Bangalore University shut down for a day on Wednesday, August 24, in protest against the release of the Bilkis Bano case convicts, and the murder of a nine-year-old student by his teacher in Rajasthan, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Over 1,500 students boycotted classes and rallied around the university, demanding better implementation of laws protecting the oppressed. Department heads, and teaching and non-teaching staff joined and extended their support, with all departments voluntarily shutting down and all classes being called off for the day.

“We wanted to show our condemnation of these acts and have gotten overwhelming support from all staff at the university. The vice-chancellor has also allowed us to send a memorandum to the President of India as well as the governors of Rajasthan and Gujurat, appealing for effective implementation of laws protecting oppressed and enabling them to live with respect,” said Lokesh Ram, a research scholar and vice-president of the Bangalore University Postgraduate and research Scholars Union.

The Bilkis Bano case

As India was celebrating the spirit of the country’s 75th Independence Day on Monday, August 15, the Gujarat government announced the release of 11 convicts who had attacked Bilkis Bano and her family in the aftermath of the Gujarat riots in 2002. A viral video was circulated online which showed the men lined up outside the Godhra jail as their relatives gave them sweets and touched their feet as a mark of respect.