Protests broke out after a 15-year-old Class X student, identified as Alam Rajesh, passed away of suspected viral fever in the Eluru Ashram School situated in Panchkalpet mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. A bandh has been called today, Thursday, August 25, to protest the incident, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Students and family members staged a protest in front of the hospital and blocked the Mancherial to Asifabad road, accusing the hostel authorities of negligence. They said that Rajesh was suffering from fever for the past three days but the authorities failed to provide him treatment.

The protesters said that the boy was finally administered treatment after his parents reached the hostel and shifted him to the hospital. However, doctors at the Asifabad hospital referred him to RIMS Government Hospital but he passed away on the way, the protesters said.

The protesters alleged that the students of the government ashram schools are suffering from food poisoning, are anaemic and suffer from stomach-related ailments but their health issues are neglected by the authorities.

Asifabad RDO Siddam Dattu visited the spot and assured action. Police shifted the body to Rajesh’s village.

Meanwhile, student union leaders have called for an educational institutions' bandh in the district today in protest against what they termed as “negligence” of the authorities leading to the death of Rajesh.

They also alleged that the officials and administration failed to support the family of the student.