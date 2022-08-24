On Tuesday, August 23, the Madras High Court directed the Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath to consider within 10 days, a plea from the school management in Kaniyamoor in Chinnasalem to renovate and carry out repair works and re-open the institution, as stated in a report by PTI.

This was the direction given by Justice Abdul Quddhose while disposing of a writ petition from Latha Educational Society in Kaniyamoor, which ran the school in question. Moreover, the petition requested the court to permit the school to re-open at the earliest in the interest of students numbering over 3,500.

Further, the petition stated that the school incurred a loss of about Rs 25 crore following the violence and ransacking by miscreants on July 17 due to the mysterious death of a 17-year-old student on July 13.

Earlier, Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram informed the judge that while students studying in Class IX and XII were attending classes in nearby schools, for primary students classes were held on online mode.

Giving more details, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah informed the judge that the school correspondent's son was allegedly involved in this case. In this regard, an inquiry has been initiated, he added.

Although the charge sheet was yet to be filed, permission to renovate the school would affect the probe being conducted by the CB-CID (Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department) at the school premises. But, despite this, the court has directed the District Collector to consider the application from the school management and pass appropriate orders within 10 days, as stated in a report by PTI.