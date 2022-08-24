On July 13, a Class XII girl was found dead at a private residential school in Kallakurichi. Days are passing by but the reason why she chose to take this extreme step is still unknown.

In this regard, the parents of the deceased student will walk from their hometown, Veppur in the Cuddalore district, to meet Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin in Chennai and seek a detailed probe into their daughter's death.

As stated in a report by IANS, the journey is set to begin on Friday, August 26 and will cover a distance of 234.1 km through National Highways 38 and 32. In this context, the parents said they will meet the CM and request him to order a detailed probe to find the reason for their daughter's death.

Further, speaking to the media on August 23 at Villupuram, the girl's mother said that even after 43 days since the passing away of their daughter, they are unaware of the reason for her death, as stated in a report by IANS.

Additionally, the girl's mother said that as per news reports, two girls had deposed before the court as the deceased girl's 'friends'. Claiming to know her daughter's friends, she expressed fear whether the school management was bringing in imposters to depose before the court.

Moreover, on Tuesday, August 23, the autopsy report was submitted by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) before the Villupuram judicial magistrate court.

The worried mother felt that it was unusual to see two girls claiming to be the friends of the dead girl deposing before the court on the same day when the JIPMER report was submitted to the court.

Following the incident on July 13, on July 16 there were widespread arson and thirty buses of the school where the girl studied were torched by a protesting mob. This led to massive outbursts in the media. The government acted swiftly and the DIG of police and Superintendent of Police was shunted out.

Although the school claims the incident to be death by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school building, the police arrested the school administrator and five other officials.