Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), also popularly known as IIIT Basara, have called for a candle march on campus today, August 24, to show support to a first-year BTech student, Suresh Rathod, who died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday, August 23. The student unions blamed the administration for the student's death.

After the death of the student, the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) gave a call for a bandh in all universities in Telangana today, August 24. Prathap Reddy, Chairman of the organisation, told EdexLive that all departments of the university boycotted classes today as a mark of protest. “Our main demand is for the resignation of the Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Indra Reddy,” he said. Additionally, they also demand that the government pay Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of the student who died.

Students of IIIT Basara too followed the call and boycotted classes today. Lavanya Gundeti, Vice-President of the Student Governing Council (SGC) at the university, said, “First year to fourth year engineering students didn’t attend classes today.” They plan to hold a candle march later in the day.

The student union had earlier alleged that even after an hour of being informed about the incident, the administration failed to respond while there was no ambulance available on campus at the time. They said that they were forced to summon an ambulance, losing precious time in the process. The students claimed that the ambulance reached an hour late and Suresh Rathod was shifted to Bhainsa since no doctor was available at the Nirmal hospital to treat him, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Soon after, students began gathering in front of the campus and staged a protest against the varsity management. They blocked the road and when the police tried to get them to call off the road blockade, they attacked a police vehicle, smashing its windshield. They later shifted their protest to inside the campus premises, the report added.

Student organisations plan to meet later today and discuss the future course of action, informed Prathap Reddy.